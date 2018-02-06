Last week, when State Senator Carlos Uresti's alleged mistress Denise Cantu testified, she said she was unaware Uresti would be getting a profit from her investment in the now-defunct company, Four Winds.

Cantu said if she had known that prior to investing, it would have raised a red flag. Uresti's legal team argued it was written clearly in the joint venture agreement that he would be getting a portion.

Tuesday, the government presented phone recordings between an FBI agent and Uresti. At one point, the agent said he had the original unsigned joint venture agreement that was submitted by a lawyer in bankruptcy court, and nowhere on the document did it state Uresti would be getting a portion. Uresti claimed if it is unsigned, then it is not a real contract and the evidence could be made up.

Later, the government provided email evidence of another joint venture agreement between Uresti and a Mexican national investor group. They had also claimed they didn't know Uresti was getting a portion of their profit and that it wasn't included in their agreement. The government provided a copy of the agreement that was in fact signed by both parties.

In the phone calls, the government also brought up Richard Thum, the president of Five Star Cleaners, and a big investor in Four Winds. He says he blames Uresti for using his political position and reputation to make the company look more appealing. Uresti denied those claims and says he has an impeccable reputation to keep up in San Antonio.

The trial is expected to wrap up in the next couple of days.

