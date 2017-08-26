KENS
Close

RAW FOOTAGE: Hurricane Harvey damage in Rockport's Key Allegro subdivision

KIII 3News crews were out Saturday morning assessing damage around the Coastal Bend due to Hurricane Harvey, including parts of Rockport that took the brunt of the storm.

Preston West and Michael Gibson, KIII , KENS 5:23 PM. CDT August 26, 2017

ROCKPORT (KIII NEWS) - 3News crews were out Saturday morning assessing damage around the Coastal Bend due to Hurricane Harvey, including parts of Rockport that took the brunt of the storm.

One neighborhood in particular, the Key Allegro subdivision, suffered severe damage. 3News Reporter Michael Gibson said almost every home in the million-dollar subdivision was damaged.

MORERockport mayor: At least one dead in Texas from Tropical Storm Harvey

PHOTOSHarvey's strong winds, rain cause damage

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories