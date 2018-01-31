Rapid Fired Pizza coming to San Antonio

Photo: Rapid Fired Pizza

If you’re a fan of custom-built pizza and don’t like waiting for it, a new restaurant opening in Universal City might become one of your new favorite spots.

Rapid Fired Pizza, an Ohio-based company, will open a new location this summer at 121 Pat Booker Road in Universal City. The dining room will seat more than 70 people.

Rapid Fired Pizza offers build-your-own pizza that is cooked in 180 seconds. They feature eight sauces, eight cheeses, over thirty fresh toppings, and fourteen dipping sauces for customers to build their perfect pizza. They also serve salads, breadsticks and desserts. Their signature offering is a “No Doh” pizza, which swaps out the crust in favor of spinach or grated parmesan cheese.

The chain has 22 locations open in Ohio and Kentucky. The San Antonio location will be the second in Texas, following one in Wichita Falls. The company has committed to developing 44 locations across Texas.



