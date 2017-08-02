HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 04: Rapper Nas performs at the Rolling Stone Live: Houston presented by Budweiser and Mercedes-Benz on February 4, 2017 in Houston. Produced in partnership with Talent Resources Sports. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images) (Photo: Jerritt Clark, 2017 Getty Images)

Rap legend Nas is coming to San Antonio this year and bringing two other big names in hip-hop with him.

Nas has been active since he blasted onto the hip-scene in 1991 at just 17 years old.

The Tobin Center announced the news Tuesday. The performance is set to include acts from iconic "Bad" Rapper Wale and new South Carolina artist, Nick Grant.

The performance is set for September 29 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 4.

See the Tobin Center's Website for more information or to purchase tickets.

