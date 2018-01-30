Public meeting being held for bullet train plans

Courtesy: Texas Central

DALLAS - Public meetings continued this week on the proposed high-speed bullet train in Texas.

The proposed route is from Houston to Dallas and would get passengers between the cities in just 90 minutes. It would normally take four hours to drive that distance. The technology is currently being used by high speed bullet trains in Japan.

Back in December, the Federal Railroad Administration released the Draft Environmental Impact Statement for how the train would affect communities along the route.

This week, public meetings are being held in some of those communities, including Ellis County, Navarro County, Dallas County and Leon County.

One of the passenger stations is coming to Cedars, a neighborhood just south of downtown Dallas. There will be as many as two other passenger stations.

Officials say the train will be all-electric and clean-burning. The railroad being built will also be environmentally-friendly.

Once the train is in place, officials will look at adding other routes as part of a network across Texas. Officials with the bullet train met with San Antonio officials in 2017 to discuss a possible extension of the railroad to San Antonio in the future.



© 2018 KENS-TV