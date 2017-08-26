Powerful wind gusts leave behind damage in Wharton County

TRENDING VIDEOS
Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Texas as a Category 4 storm
RAW: Video of damage caused by Harvey in Rockport, Texas
Hurricane Harvey to bring heavy rain to San Antonio
SE Corpus Christi damage
Hurricane Harvey damage to Corpus Christi buildings
San Antonio officials say they are ready for Hurricane Harvey while evacuees arrive
South Padre Island may be the first place to get a taste of Harvey
Videos show East High cheerleaders repeatedly forced into splits
Videos show East High cheerleaders repeatedly forced into splits, police investigating
RAW: First look at Hurricane Harvey damage in Port Aransas
Harvey becomes Tropical Storm inland over Texas,…Aug 24, 2017, 7:13 a.m.
'Just gone, destroyed': Video shows Harvey damage in…Aug 26, 2017, 3:45 p.m.
Rockport, Texas, mayor: At least one death from…Aug 26, 2017, 2:31 p.m.