Excessive heat no problem for city's popular attractions

SAN ANTONIO - After 11 days in a row of triple digit temperatures, San Antonio finally got some relief, but only by a couple of degrees.

Despite the scorching weather, it doesn’t stop tens of thousands from visiting some of San Antonio's major attractions.

So how do those venues keep people safe in the extreme heat?

During the hot summer months, the San Antonio Zoo averages 3,000 to 4,000 visitors during the week and that number doubles to about 6,000 to 8,000 during the weekend.

“Most people’s mistakes is not hydrating when they get here. Their mistake is not hydrating before they get here,” San Antonio Zoo EMT Chris Thompson said.

Thompson is just one of the Zoo’s EMTs. When he’s not inside the first aid station helping sick, or injured guests, he’s on foot looking for people who might be overheating. And if someone is showing signs of heat exhaustion, Zoo EMTs treat them with fluids, ice packs, or in more severe cases, an IV.

“Right off the bat we want to make sure they are conscious and alert, and that they know where they’re at and who they are,” Thompson said.

The Zoo also urges visitors to take advantage of the air conditioned areas. Eyewitness News spoke to a dad who seemed to be prepared for another hot day at the Zoo.

“Drink a lot of water, make sure you’re in shorts and t-shirts, try to go through the shaded areas, the air conditioned areas,” Patrick Kinnamon said.

Eyewitness News also reached out to Six Flags Fiesta Texas and SeaWorld.

We only got a response from Six Flags saying the park has two first aid stations. While many parks don’t allow outside food, or drinks, Six Flags and the Zoo allow people to bring plenty of water to the park.

On its website, SeaWorld says it allows one water bottle per person.

