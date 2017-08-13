Police vehicle hit by drunk driver on I-35

SAN ANTONIO - A drunk driver hit a police officer doing traffic control on the highway sending him to the hospital.
The accident happened at 4 a.m. Sunday off Interstate 35 near Walzem Road.
The officer was taken to University Hospital with only minor injuries after being hit from behind. The driver who hit the cop was also transported to the hospital but in serious condition.
