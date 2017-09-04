Police seeking suspect who fled after attempting to shoplift

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police need your help tracking down a man who “targeted” one local superstore.

Police said on July 27, a man walked into the Target on Blanco Road and hid some items inside his cart. He then left without paying.

When an employee tried to stop him, the guy fought back and ran away.

If you know who he is or where he may be, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 224-STOP. You may earn up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest.

© 2017 KENS-TV