Police seeking duo who allegedly fired gun at car sitting at red light

SAN ANTONIO – Police are seeking two people who fired several shots towards a car who was sitting at a red light.

The incident happened on June 6 at 11 p.m. when the victim was stopped at a red light on State Highway 151 and Westover Hills Boulevard when a white four-door sedan pulled up next to them.

Multiple shots were fired from the sedan towards the victim’s car.

Surveillance cameras at a nearby store recorded the two suspects police believe to be responsible for the shooting.

If you recognize the suspects or know their whereabouts, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP. You may earn up to $5,000 for information.

© 2017 KENS-TV