Police seek information on S.A. man's death

SAN ANTONIO – Police are seeking any information that could lead to the person responsible for a San Antonio man’s death.

On July 20, 69-year-old Donald Darden was found dead inside his home on Gulf Street by a friend. She told police she came over after Darden had not answered his phone for several days.

Police originally believed Darden died of natural causes due to his decomposition. It wasn’t until the next day that the Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Family, friends, and neighbors told police the last time Darden, also known as “Duck,” was last seen or heard from was the weekend before he was found dead.

If you have any information on Darden’s death, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP. You may earn up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

