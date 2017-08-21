Police seek identity of man who robbed north-side bank

SAN ANTONIO – Police are seeking the identity of a man who robbed a north-side bank.

Police said on Aug. 19 the suspect entered the Frost Bank lobby located in the 1600 block of US Highway 281 north and approached the teller.

The suspect then passed a demand note to the teller who, fearing for their safety, gave the suspect the cash he demanded.

If you know the identity of the man or know his whereabouts, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP. You may receive up to $5,000 for information which leads to an arrest.

© 2017 KENS-TV