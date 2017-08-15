Police seek driver who left scene after causing head-on crash

Crime Stoppers (Photo: KENS)

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in finding the driver who failed to stop and render aid after causing a head-on collision.

The accident happened on July 8 around 6:30 p.m. in the 12900 block of FM 471. When officers arrived to the crash scene, they found a truck and SUC involved in a head-on collision.

Police learned the crash was a result of an unknown driver in a possibly gray or silver vehicle. Police said the silver/gray vehicle rear ended one of the cars, ultimately causing the crash.

The driver of the unknown vehicle failed to stop, provide their information, or render any form of aid to the victims in the crash.

Police said three people were seriously injured in the collision.

If you have any information regarding the crash or the unknown driver, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP. You may earn up to $5,000 for information which leads to an arrest.

