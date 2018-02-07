Police searching for two EZ Pawn robbery suspects

EZ Pawn robbery

SAN ANTONIO - Police are asking for help in finding the men who threatened employees at a southwest-side pawn shop.

The men held up the EZ Pawn on Southwest Military Drive on January 30.

Police say they pointed guns at employees, demanded money from the register and damaged a jewelry case before running off.

The cashier was able to see that one of the men had face and neck tattoos.

If you know anything about this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 224-STOP and you could get a reward of up to $5,000.



