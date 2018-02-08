Police searching for suspect in 4-year-old's hit and run

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department may offer up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect accused of a hit and run that left a 4-year-old boy injured.

SAPD said on October 16, a female driver struck Angel Robles who was crossing the street with his grandmother in the 400 block of North Zarzamora Street.

The suspect has only been identified as a 'light-skinned Hispanic female' around 30-40 years old. She was driving a red sedan.

Witnesses said she stopped momentarily after hitting the child, but fled the scene after learning police would be contacted.

If you have any information that could lead to the suspect's arrest, contact San Antonio Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867

© 2018 KENS-TV