Police continue to seek suspect who killed S.A. man a year later

SAN ANTONIO - A year after a San Antonio man was shot and left to die in the street, there are still no answers on who killed him.

Last September, 29-year-old Robert Cantu was found shot to death on Rittman near Melton Drive. He was seen walking in the area shortly before police found his body.

There is still no word on who may have killed him or why.

If you know anything Cantu's death, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 224-STOP. You may earn up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

