Close PHOTOS: Opening day at the 68th annual San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Antonio Morano , KENS 11:38 AM. CST February 09, 2018 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST SAN ANTONIO - Thursday, February 8, 2018, was opening day for the 68th annual San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the AT&T Center.Country music artist, Gary Allan was the featured performer. © 2018 KENS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS SAPD investigating social media threat of violence Boerne man witnesses Las Vegas shooting from hotel room VIA bus drivers tells nursing mother to "cover up" Arrest made in hit-and-run that injured teen NEISD releases submissions for Lee High School name change Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know Video shows Las Vegas country music fans take cover amid gunfire Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas #TheLateFeed: Violence ends with driver slamming into fighters More Stories Fire Marshal releases full report on fire that… Feb. 9, 2018, 9:54 a.m. SAFD firefighter battling rare disorder Feb. 9, 2018, 8:59 a.m. It's Dollar Day at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Feb. 9, 2018, 8:40 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs