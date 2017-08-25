Phone numbers to keep as Hurricane Harvey approaches San Antonio

Who to call during different Hurricane Harvey. (Photo: Thinkstock)

Here's the phone numbers to call for power outages, flooding, and other emergencies:

Call 9-1-1 in life-threatening emergencies.

3-1-1

Call 3-1-1 to report debris in roads or other public areas.

You can also call to learn about volunteer opportunities with the Red Cross.

Police non-emergencies - 210-207-SAPD

Report low-water crossings that don't have a barrier on them to the San Antonio non-emergency phone number.

CPS - 210-353-HELP

Call CPS for gas or power emergencies, like downed power lines. You can also report them online.

