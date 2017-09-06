Petition to bring back Longhorns vs. Aggies rivalry.

A new petition on change.org calls for the return of the legendary rivalry between the UT Longhorn and Texas A&M Aggie football teams.

The annual game took place around Thanksgiving every year for decades and was the basis of many of each school’s traditions. The rivalry game ended when Texas A&M left the Big 12 conference and joined the Southeastern conference in 2012.

The last time the two teams faced off was 2011.

The petition’s author said neither team has performed very well since that last game. She makes the argument that the rivalry is good for both teams and gives each of them a goal for the season and fires up the fans.

Click here to view the petition.

© 2017 KENS-TV