Parents say teen didn't mean to kill sister

Obdulia Sanchez booking photo. (Photo: Courtesy ABC30)

The parents of a teenage driver who live streamed on Instagram the fatal crash that killed their younger daughter in California say they believe their daughter didn't mean for her sister to die.

Nicandro Sanchez of Stockton tells Fresno television station KFSN he believes his 18-year-old daughter Obdulia Sanchez knowns she did something wrong but doesn't know what happened.

Authorities say Obdulia Sanchez lost control and the car veered off a San Joaquin Valley road and flipped over, ejecting 14-year-old Jacqueline Sanchez through the back window.

A recording of the livestream shows Obdulia Sanchez shaking her unresponsive younger sister after the crash and saying she was sorry.

Nicandro Sanchez tells the television station Obdulia Sanchez graduated from high school last year and that in the past two years she was in the custody of Child Protective Services.

