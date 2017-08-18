Million Summer Meals celebrates over 9 million meals

KENS 5's Million Summer Meals partnership with the San Antonio Food Bank and several sponsors has come to a close for the year. On Friday, the Food Bank held a grand finale celebration but the call for donations continues.

"It has been an amazing experience to see the generosity of our community, the support that came from individuals, churches, companies, as they support this effort to make sure no child goes hungry this summer," San Antonio Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper said.

No kids went hungry at Friday's Million Summer Meals celebration.

"We are trying to help them focus on staying healthy, so we have some carrots, green apples, we also have nutritious water that is infused with cucumbers and watermelon," said Heather Guzman, San Antonio Food Bank children's program manager.

The San Antonio Police Association helped grill sausage and burgers.

"We love partnering with the Food Bank." SAPOA VP Dean Fischer said. "They provide the food. We provide the crew and feed a lot of kids in the process."

Friday isn't only about nourishing kids' stomachs. It's also about nourishing their minds with back to school supplies, like crayons and scissors.

"The things they are going to need to be successful, to strengthen their mind and get an education. We want kids to be successful in school," Cooper said.

The goal for Million Summer Meals was a big one: 9 million meals. How did we do?

"We are so excited to share that we've actually collected 9.4 million meals to date and we are still counting," Cooper announced.

But the Ballapeno wants to keep dancing to celebrate success at the food bank all year long.

To keep him going, go to KENS5.com/MillionMeals for information on you can donate and support the cause.

