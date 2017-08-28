You can help now: KENS Cares Disaster Relief

San Antonio was very fortunate when Hurricane Harvey came ashore and missed our city. Houston and cities and towns to our east were flooded out, and now it's time for San Antonians to step up.

Make a donation today during our KENS Cares Disaster Relief phone bank. We're working with the Red Cross to collect your donations to help south Texas victims of this terrible unfolding flood disaster.

PHONE NUMBER TO CALL: 210-470-5001

Phone lines are open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday.

Thanks for anything you can contribute to stand shoulder to shoulder with our Texas neighbors.

