TEGNA Foundation Grant Guidelines

TEGNA FOUNDATION COMMUNITY ACTION GRANT GUIDELINES

KENS 5 is excited to offer TEGNA Foundation Grants to qualified nonprofit organizations with the support of our parent company,TEGNA Co, Inc. We are considering organizations that are using grassroots efforts to make positive changes in our community. The average grant ranges from $1,000 to $5,000. We value projects and programs that take a creative approach to the crucial issues facing San Antonio and south-central Texas.



HOW TO APPLY FOR FUNDS

If your organization is located in the KENS 5 viewing area (see below for counties), and your program primarily serves citizens living in that 25-county area, you may apply to KENS 5 for a TEGNA Foundation grant. If you are unsure about your organization's eligibility, please email your inquiry to nmorales@kens5.com. Please do NOT send proposals or inquiries directly to the TEGNA Foundation offices in Virginia. Phone calls regarding grants are not accepted.



DEADLINES

Proposals are accepted at any time during the year. The deadline for you to participate in KENS 5's next round of TEGNA Foundation grant requests will be Aug. 29, 2017. After that, the next deadline will be Feb. 28, 2018. The recommendations are then submitted to the Management Contributions Committee at TEGNA corporate headquarters. Generally, applicants should plan on 90 days for processing and a decision. KENS 5 will notify applicants via mail, email or phone call once their application has been approved or declined.



WHAT WE REQUIRE

• Completed TEGNA Foundation Grant Application Form | Click here to download and print

• IRS letter of determination for 501(c)3 tax exemption

• One-page project budget and an organizational budget

• Pertinent recent publications may also be included

We also need your project proposal of no more than five pages that includes:

• Needs statement

• Objectives of the project to be funded

• Whether the project is new or ongoing

• Constituency to be served

• Community and volunteer involvement

• Sustainability statement

• Your organization's qualifications to carry out the project

• How the project will be evaluated

• Plans for continued funding of the project, if applicable

• List of other funding sources, committed and applied for



WHAT WE DO NOT FUND

Like many donors, we receive many more requests than we can fund. As a result, grants will not be considered for the following purposes:

• Individuals

• Private foundations

• Organizations not determined by the IRS to be a tax-exempt public charity under §501(c)(3)

• Organizations classified by the IRS as 509(a)(3)

• National or regional organizations unless their programs address specific local community needs

• Programs or initiatives where the primary purpose is the promotion of religious doctrine or tenets

• Elementary or secondary schools (except to provide special initiatives or programs not provided by regular school budgets)

• Political action or legislative advocacy groups

• Endowment funds

• Multiple-year pledge campaigns

• Medical or research organizations, including organizations funding single disease research

• Organizations located in or benefiting nations other than the US and its territories

• Fraternal groups, athletic teams, bands, volunteer firefighters or similar groups



KENS 5 COVERAGE AREA

If you serve people in the following counties, your agency is eligible for a TEGNA Foundation Grant:

Atascosa, Bandera, Bexar, Comal, Dewitt, Dimmit, Edwards, Frio, Goliad, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, Kinney, La Salle, Lavaca, Maverick, McMullen, Medina, Real, Uvalde, Val Verde, Wilson, Zavala.



HOW TO SUBMIT YOUR APPLICATION

Completed grant applications should be sent to:

KENS 5

TEGNA Foundation Grant Application

Attn: Norma Morales

5400 Fredericksburg Road

San Antonio, TX 78229



All questions regarding the grant process should be submitted via e-mail to Norma Morales at nmorales@kens5.com. DO NOT submit applications via email. Additional information is available at TegnaFoundation.org.

