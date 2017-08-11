One guy REALLY wants Whataburger; drives over retaining wall

SAN ANTONIO – What happens when a Texan spots a Whataburger? Well, one driver went over a retaining wall to get his Sweet & Spicy Bacon Burger.
A video posted on Reddit by Un-CleverName shows a small white truck drive over a retaining wall to get to the Whataburger parking lot.
Multiple people commented on the short video claiming the truck was at the Whataburger located at Highway 281 and Evans Road in San Antonio.
It is unknown what he ordered when he got there.
When a Texan spots a Whataburger... (x-post from r/texas) from Austin
