One dead, three injured in fatal accident involving 18-wheelers

Police lights.

FRIO COUNTY - One person is dead and three are in the hospital following a deadly crash involving 18-wheelers on Interstate 35 in Frio County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said four semi-trailer tractor trucks were involved in a rear-end crash on I-35 near mile marker 98.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and three others were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

I-35 northbound is shut down until further notice and traffic is being diverted at exit 91 to Highway 1583 and onto the northbound access roads of I-35.

DPS is still investigating all contributing factors to the crash.

