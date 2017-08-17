One dead in crash involving 18-wheeler on I-10 in Guadalupe Co.

GUADALUPE COUNTY – A man is dead after colliding with an 18-wheeler on Interstate 10 early Thursday morning.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to the accident scene around 6:45 Thursday morning on I-10 near FM 775 for a fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler.

DPS said an 18-wheeler was traveling eastbound on I-10 when a vehicle rear ended the back of the trailer.

The driver, 28-year-old Luis Leija, was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS wants to remind motorist to eliminate distractions inside your vehicle, do not drive drowsy, and to always obey the speed limits.

