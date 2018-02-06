Olympic hopeful from S.A. expected to compete despite surgery

Olympic hopeful Justin Olsen, from the San Antonio area, is expected to compete in bobsledding, despite having surgery in South Korea two days prior to the unofficial start of training for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Team USA says Olsen had a successful laparoscopic appendectomy in Gangneung, and the team is hopeful that Olsen will recover and be cleared to compete.

The two-man competition will take place Feb. 18-19, and four-man races are Feb. 24-25.

“We are hoping Justin will recover quickly enough to compete in the two-man race,” said USA Bobsled and Skeleton CEO Darrin Steele. “The timing is unfortunate and we are heartbroken for Justin, but he’s shown us over the years that he’s capable of overcoming adversity and coming out on top. We know he’s going to do what he can within his power to be at the starting line on race day. There’s no question he’s mentally ready, but we are looking at our options in case he physically can’t compete.”

Justin Olsen is a former star of the O’Connor High School football team. In 2007, he heard a radio commercial recruiting for San Antonio athletes to train for the Winter Olympics.

“I guess they called him and he told me, ‘I’m moving to Lake Placid.’ And I thought, you must be out of your mind,” said his mom, Kim Olsen. “He said, ‘I’m going to give all I have,’ and he said ‘I have one shot at it and I’m going to do what I can.’”

Justin headed to New York to train in bobsledding. He has been training for more than eight years and this is his third Winter Olympics.



