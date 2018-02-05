Olympic competitor with San Antonio roots prepares for Winter Games

SAN ANTONIO - The Olympic Games are a time to cheer on our country’s top athletes. It can be fun to brag when a competitor brings home a medal. The Winter Games kick off this week.

One of the competitors has roots right here in San Antonio. Justin Olsen is preparing to drive a bobsled for Team USA.

He knows how to bring power, speed and precision into harmony in order succeed in the sport. The skill has already earned him an Olympic gold medal.

The shiny prize was earned eight years ago. Justin is in South Korea right now, trying his hardest to earn another one.

Leading up to competition, Justin and his family can’t help but think about how the Texas boy got started in a sport where you need ice.

“I remember he sold all of his stuff,” said his mom Kim Olsen.

A radio commercial in 2007, recruiting San Antonio athletes led to a new passion for the O’Connor High School football star.

“I guess they called him and he told me, ‘I’m moving to Lake Placid.’ And I thought, you must be out of your mind,” said Kim Olsen. “He said, ‘I’m going to give all I have,’ and he said ‘I have one shot at it and I’m going to do what I can.’”

Justin headed to New York to train in the new sport. He also got schooled in cold weather survival.

“I started asking people, are you guys warming up with soaking wet feet,” said Justin Olsen. “They said ‘oh, no, my shoes are waterproof.’ So I had to get me some of those. Your normal jacket down in Texas is not going to suffice for ten degrees for four or five hours a day.”

Justin’s football background gave him an edge. Just 11 years into the sport, this is his third Winter Olympics.

He hopes the sled, going around 100 mph will carry him and his team straight to the winner’s podium.

“It’s just a really good feeling to know that we all have a tremendous amount of respect for each other,” said Justin Olsen. “We all know that the task or the challenge is going to be steep but we’re ready to go after it together.”

Justin lives in New York now but says he loves to visit San Antonio during the Helotes Cornyval and to attend Spurs games with lifelong friends.

His Olympic competitions will begin Thursday February 15th. He’ll compete in the 2-man bobsleigh and the 4-man.

This is Justin’s first Olympics as a driver. He previously competed as a brakeman. The position change came after the passing of teammate Steven Holcomb.

© 2018 KENS-TV