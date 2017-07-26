Officer shot during struggle with home invasion suspect, one dead

Dennis Moran was arrested and faces attempted capital murder charges after an SAPD officer was shot. (Photo: KENS)

A San Antonio police officer is recovering after being shot during a call early Wednesday morning. The San Antonio Police Department said Officer Nathan Becerra is out of surgery as of 11:30 a.m., and he is expected to make a full recovery.

A home invasion reportedly left one person dead and Becerra suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Becerra is a 4-year veteran of the police department, and he is assigned to the patrol division.

SAPD officers responded to a home invasion call just after 12 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 6100 block of Ingram Road. Once on scene, several officers were able to locate three suspects near the back of the complainant's complex in a parked vehicle.

While one of the officers attempted to arrest one of the suspects, the second officer tried to take the front seat passenger into custody. Both suspects resisted arrest.

Dennis Moran, 27, is the only suspect arrested in this case. One suspect died at the scene. (PHOTO: San Antonio Police Department) (Photo: SAPD, KENS)

According to SAPD Public Information Officer Jesse Salame, while both officers struggled with the two suspects, a third suspect emerged from the back seat of the vehicle.

The third suspect pulled out a handgun and opened fire on Officer Becerra who was struggling with the suspect who had been behind the driver's seat, said Salame.

Beccera, was struck two times; once in the abdomen and once in the leg, Salame said.

According to Salame, despite being wounded, Beccera managed to retreat for cover and he along with the secondary officer were able to return fire on the armed suspect.

SAPD said the other officer who discharged his weapon is Michael Medina, and he has been with the police department for about a year. Medina was not injured, and he will reportedly be placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation into this incident.

The suspect who was shooting was hit by multiple rounds fired from the officers and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the suspects who had been fighting with the officer immediately surrendered and was taken into custody. He was later released.

The other suspect, who had been resisting, fled on foot and was apprehended without incident a few blocks away by responding officers, according to Salame.

The suspect who fled, Dennis Moran, is the only person who has been arrested in this case. He is facing charges of attempted capital murder, evading arrest, felon in possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and he reportedly had an outstanding felony warrant.

With San Antonio police burying Det. Benjamin Marconi and Officer Miguel Moreno in the last year, this latest shooting of a police officer has many neighbors saying, enough.

"It's concerning about where this world is headed, where people no longer have that much regard for one another. We have to get back to loving and caring for one another," said Lemardrick Brown.

SAPD Chief William McManus via Facebook Live:

© 2017 KENS-TV