Officer shoots knife-wielding man near northeast-side home

SAN ANTONIO - A man found lurking in a quiet neighborhood leads to a dangerous confrontation that forced a San Antonio police officer to fire his weapon.

SAPD Chief William McManus said the homeowner alerted them about a man crawling low around this home.

Police said the 18-year-old suspect was armed with a butcher's knife with a 7-8 inch blade and refused to put it down.

The officer who was sent to investigate the call in the 14400 block of Briarpine Street asked the man to drop the weapon repeatedly but he would not.

Police said the man kept advancing toward the officer with the knife leading the officer to shoot three times.

At the scene, Chief McManus said the suspect was shot once in the side.

The suspect is recovering at San Antonio Military Medical Center in serious but stable condition. Investigators believe he was under the influence of drugs.

The four-year veteran who shot him was not injured and is on administrative duty until the shooting investigation is complete.

