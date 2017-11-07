Nov. 7 marks 2 years since local man disappeared from Leon Valley restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - Two years have passed since 24-year-old Jordan Green went missing.

He was last seen leaving Over Bar and Grill where he worked in November 2015.

His family members are still holding onto hope that he may still be out there.

Tuesday evening, Green's family, along with other families of the missing distributed 100 bags to the homeless along with 100 water bottles with Jordan's picture on them.

The bags were filled with essentials like water bottles, chips, clothes, hygiene products, and a special flyer reminding people to tell police if they see Jordan.

The distribution was followed by a balloon release and a prayer.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact SAPD or Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867). There is a $2,500 reward for any information that will lead to Jordan Green, or the people responsible for his disappearance.

© 2017 KENS-TV