No tax increase for 25th year; S.A. 2018 proposed budget released

SAN ANTONIO - Streets and infrastructure, police, firefighters, and parks and recreation are at the forefront of the $2.7 billion budget presented to City Council Thursday by City Manager Sheryl Sculley.

The City invites residents to share their feedback and ideas for the proposed budget in-person at one of five upcoming 2017 Community Night open houses.

“The community’s feedback is critical to the budget process,” City Manager Sculley said.

The Fiscal Year 2018 proposed budget focuses on:

Increasing the street maintenance budget from $64 million to $99 million, including a two-year program to improve the average street condition index to 70% in Council Districts 1, 2, 3, 5 and 10.

Sidewalk funding of $5 million, which augments $78 million from the voter-approved 2017 bond program.

40 new police officers and 43 new firefighters and paramedics.

$1.8 million invested in neighborhood improvements and engagement.

“The proposed budget is balanced, maintains a 15% general fund ending balance and does not increase the City’s property tax rate for the 25th consecutive year,” Sculley said.

According to a release provided by the city, the downtown open house on Aug. 22 is tailored to young professionals and will feature live music from local band RANCH\HOUSE and a live podcast taping of “The City Insider” with the City Manager.

2017 Community Nights

(Doors open at 5:30 p.m., Budget presentation begins at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted)

August 15

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Phil Hardberger Park Urban Ecology Center

8400 NW Military Highway

August 17

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Copernicus Community Center

5003 Lord Rd.

August 22

5:30-8 p.m.

Central Library

600 Soledad Street

August 26

9 a.m.-noon

Pearsall Park – Evento en Español

4838 Old Pearsall Rd.

August 28

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Garza Community Center

5627 Mira Vista

Additionally, the #SASpeakUp campaign provides feedback opportunities through a short survey available in English and Spanish at SASpeakUp.com. San Antonio residents can also speak up about their budget priorities by using the hashtag #SASpeakUp on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

© 2017 KENS-TV