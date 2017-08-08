The state-of-the-art Harlan High School is set to relieve overcrowding in the Northside Independent School District. (Photo: NISD, Custom)

SAN ANTONIO - It's the kind of campus that just might make an adult want to go back to high school.

At almost 500,000 sq. ft., San Antonio's largest school district built the school to relieve overcrowding.

The Northside Independent School District is growing quickly. Just 10 years ago, enrollment was at more than 85,000 students. Now, that number has grown to more than 105,000.

There's no slowing down. By 2026, the district said it will be serving 117,000 students.

The new campus is expected to relieve overcrowding at Taft, Brennan, and O'Connor high schools.

“The first thing you notice is the size of our campus,” said Principal Robert Harris of the new school.

The large school comes with a hefty price tag: A cool $110 million.

It features an impressive library media center with 3D printers, and even a coffee shop for students.There are also private study rooms and a massive auditorium.

The school is all set to welcome the first 1,300 "Harlan Hawks" come Aug. 28.

“We are starting without a senior class,” said Harris. The school will open with ninth and tenth graders.



Eventually, Harlan High School is expected to serve about 3,000 students.



It is located at 14350 Culebra Rd. on the northwest side.



For more on the new school, click here.

Harlan High School is named after John Marshall Harlan, the United States Supreme Court justice who helped dissolve segregation in schools.

Harris said with such a growing and diverse district, it’s fitting to have the campus named after him.

© 2017 KENS-TV