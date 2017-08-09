New Texas distracted driving program goes into effect Sept. 1

driving

TEXAS - A new one-hour driving course to educate drivers on the dangers of distracted driving will be required for certain drivers beginning Sept. 1, according to The Texas Department of Public Safety.

ITD was developed with the goal of saving lives through awareness and education. The intent of the program is meant to educate drivers in an effort to reduce the risk of being involved in automobile crashes, particularly those caused by distracted driving.

"Driving is one of the most dangerous things we do on a daily basis, and it should command our undivided attention," said DPS Director Steven McCraw.

The program is divided into two categories: Impact Texas Teen Drivers (ITTD) and Impact Texas Young Drivers (ITYD).

The Impact Texas Teen Drivers program is for drivers between 15 and 17-years-old who have completed a teen driver education course or Parent Taught Driver Education course. It is a free, two-hour informational video that shares the dangers of distracted driving along with real life stories of teens that have lost their lives.

The Impact Texas Young Drivers program is for drivers between 18 and 24-year-olds that have completed the adult driver education course. It is a free, one-hour informational video that provides educational information on the dangers of distracted driving.

ITYD is also for drivers who are 25-years-old and over who may or may not have completed a driver education course.

For more information and questions regarding ITTD and ITYD, visit DPS’ website.

