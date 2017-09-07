NEW LAW: Head lice outbreaks must be reported to parents

Head lice outbreaks must be reported to parents, according to a new law. (Photo: REMKO DE WAAL, This content is subject to copyright.)

SAN ANTONIO - A new state law now requires parents to be notified if their child or a child in class with their child has head lice within a certain period of time.

Senate Bill 1566 took effect Sept. 1. It requires the school nurse to notify parents of a child with lice with 48 hours of when the nurse became aware of it.

The lice policy also requires the nurse to notify parents of all the children in the same classroom as the child with lice within five school days.

The notice can be in written or electronic form.

The Texas Department of Health and Human services does not consider head lice to be a major health threat and does not recommend children miss school because of head lice.

