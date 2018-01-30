New Chipotle location in SA will have new feature

A Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant is seen in Washington, DC, December 22, 2015. (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Fans of Chipotle will have an even faster option at the new Alamo Ranch location opening Thursday: the digital pick-up window. The new store will be the first Chipotle in San Antonio to offer the feature.

Digital orders, which are already processed on a separate line than in-person orders, can be picked up separately from those placed in the store.

And if you're a Chipotle fan who also happens to be looking for a job, the new store is hiring.

