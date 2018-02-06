New app using heart rate helps protect officers

SAN ANTONIO -- A first-of-its-kind app is helping to protect officers by using their own heart rate to send out a call for help.

HeartSync, a San Antonio-based biometric software company, created the app called 'SAFER,' which stands for "Situational Awareness to Facilitate Emergency Response." Currently, the company is only testing it out with the Windcrest Police Department. The system constantly monitors the heart rate through a Garmin watch and a second monitor on the body.

"Basically it's a utility app. It runs in the background," HeartSync president and founded Sal Castillo said. "What it does is that it detects biometric, in this case, the heart rate signal, when it goes above or below a threshold- an unusual spike."

Then, the system alerts dispatch and surrounding officers that their fellow officer is in trouble. It can also send out the specific location including when an officer is on a foot pursuit. Corporal Joseph De Hoyos is one of five officers who is testing out the system. He said the app would help police stay safe in high-stress situations that can often escalate.

"Especially in this line of work, when you may not have that brief second to reach out or reach down to even call out," De Hoyos said.

"Let me tell you a story. I did a traffic stop on an individual. Where I smelled some marijuana in the car and when I pulled him out to put him in handcuffs, we're rolling in the streets fighting. Luckily for me at the time, I was able to push my emergency button," De Hoyos said.

"A lot more technologies really increase the safety factor for officers," Windcrest Police Chief Al Ballew said. "This is just one more tool in our toolbox that keeps them safe and gives us a one-up on officers that may be in a crisis. We can respond to them quicker and send help to them quicker."

The testing phase of this app will be finished by April. Castillo said it will be available to other emergency responders by September and to the public by December. He said the system can be useful for women, children and the elderly.

© 2018 KENS-TV