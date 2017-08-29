NEISD board votes unanimously to change name of Robert E. Lee H.S.

Robert E. Lee High School (Photo: KENS 5)

SAN ANTONIO-- In a meeting Tuesday, the North East Independent School District voted unanimously to change the name of Robert E. Lee High School.

It is the second time the board has dealt with the renaming issue in last two years after a student started another petition to change the name. So, they took this issue on again.

The board met at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and voted unanimously to change the name.

In December of 2015, the board voted 5-2 to keep the name of Lee High School. Some want the name of Confederate commander stripped from the school because of his ties to the Confederacy and to slavery.

The school stopped using the Confederate flag in 1991.

Changing the school's name has come up again because of voices and efforts across the country who are successfully having Lee and his legacy moved to what some see as more appropriate venues. Those who are against the anti-Lee movement believe this is washing away history.

The board will make a decision Tuesday without hearing a public opinion from either side.

Prior to the meeting NEISD spokesperson, Aubrey Chancellor said, "The board has a very clear idea of where people stand on this issue. They read each every email they receive. They take this very seriously. They're giving it a lot of thought once again and I think they feel they have all the information to make a good decision. The best decision for this district."

