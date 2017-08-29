NEISD Board to consider changing Robert E. Lee High School's name

SAN ANTONIO – The North East Independent School District Board will consider changing the name of Robert E. Lee High School, again.

It is the second time the board has dealt with the renaming issue is last two years. The school system was approached with an angst about the name of this school. So, they will take this issue on again.

The issue was a placed on an agenda for a meeting happening at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

In December of 2015, the board voted 5-2 to keep the name of Lee High School. Some want the name of Confederate commander stripped from the school because of his ties to the Confederacy and to slavery.

The school stopped using the Confederate flag in 1991.

Changing the school's name has come up again because of voices and efforts across the country who are successfully having Lee and his legacy moved to what some see as more appropriate venues. Those who are against the anti-Lee movement believe this is washing away history.

The board will make a decision Tuesday without hearing public opinion from either side.

"The board has a very clear idea of where people stand on this issue. They read each every email they receive. They take this very seriously. They're giving it a lot of thought once again and I think they feel they have all the information to make a good decision. The best decision for this district,” Aubrey Chancellor with NEISD said.

Chancellor said those who wish to express their opinion can email school board members before the meeting.

As she mentioned, members will review the emails before they make a decision Tuesday.

