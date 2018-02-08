Neighbors to honor Von Ormy man who clears town litter

VON ORMY - A community just south of San Antonio is getting ready to show one of their heroes how much he means to their neighborhood.

A man named Oliver has been picking up trash along miles of road in Von Ormy for years. His neighbors are planning a big surprise for the local icon.

Twice a day, five days a week for 40 years, Oliver has been peddling his bike along Somerset Road diligently keeping it "litter-free.”

Somerset twists and turns through the land lying south of 410. There are homes, businesses, and even a school on either side of the pavement.

Drivers notice the particular stretch of road has no trash. The litter-free view is thanks to the hard work of a man named Oliver. His friends will tell you, Oliver is a man on a mission. Taking only two days off a week, he spends hours biking the area and picking up trash.

“This is probably the cleanest part of San Antonio,” David Martinez said. “When you leave here, you look left and right and you see no trash at all. You know the sign don’t mess with Texas? We should have one: don’t mess with Oliver.”

Martinez runs Castillo’s ice house and Softball complex. The joint is where Oliver stops in for his favorite beverage, a Big Red. He also shares stories of what he’s found along his route.

The usual is beer cans and pieces of paper. On the rare occasion, Martinez says Oliver has even spotted a dead body or two.

Oliver’s dedicated work catches the eye of those driving by.

“Since I’ve seen him as a child, I’ve always been one to admire people who do things for the environment,” said Kristy Jenkins. “I’m teaching my own child not to litter.”

Jenkins started a fundraiser in Oliver’s honor. She plans to work with family members on surprising him with the money.

“The GoFundMe, once I spoke to him then that’s when I had the idea,” said Jenkins. “Let me do something for this man. He feels like nobody cares, then let’s show him that we care.”

The community is spreading the story of their very own hero who quite literally goes the extra mile.

“People like Oliver do exist,” said Kevin Hilburn who grew up seeing Oliver through the car window. “There’s good people out there and they’ll take the time out do something when nothing is required in return.”

