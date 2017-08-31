Neighborhood Eats: #EatsRelief for Harvey victims

SAN ANTONIO - A night out on the town will help the victims of Hurricane Harvey. San Antonio restaurants are opening their doors to the appetites as well as the generosity of those who want to indulge.

"Most of our friends, our families and our colleagues live in Houston," Katie Lee said.

Lee runs LA Crawfish at 10919 Culebra Rd. She partnered with the Houston born restaurant. She wanted to provide the Alamo City with Asian-Cajun food.

"The San Antonio Food scene is great but the one thing that I really missed from home was the Vietnamese Cajun seafood boil especially the crawfish," She said.

On the table for Neighborhood Eats, Gulf coast oysters on the half (Korean kimchi, Japanese Ponzu, and Thai Green chili), seafood boil (King crab, snow crab, shrimp, crawfish, Andouille sausage, corn and potatoes in garlic butter and Cajun sauce), a crawfish Po Boy, gumbo, and beignet sticks.

Buy food from the Alamo Ranch restaurant Friday, September 1 and 25 percent of the proceeds will go to the American Red Cross.

"It doesn't matter how you order. Call in orders, dine-in orders, pick-up orders, any type of orders," She said.

Big Bob's Burgers started helping Harvey victims last week. Bob Riddle offered free burgers to Hurricane evacuees. He said he'd give away 100. 30 people took him up on the offer.

"We don't have money but we always say we've got food, space and time," Riddle said.

The former chef turned restaurant owner and his business partner did well with their char-grilled burgers. The success at the at 447 W. Hildebrand location fed into another site at 1604.

The aroma of success didn't follow them. In fact, Riddle shared their woes out to the world on a Facebook post last December. Social media responded favorably and customers lined up to save the business.

"We're a neighborhood restaurant," Riddle said.

A neighborhood restaurant, Riddle said, that's always willing to give. Saturday, September 2, from 7-10 p.m., a Hurricane Harvey fundraiser is being held at his restaurant.

Customers can come out to have jumbo onion rings, a 50/50/50 burger (Angus, bacon, pulled pork and the trimmings) and beer for a good cause.

"We're collecting new clothes, diapers, water, non-perishable food, blankets," Riddle said.

The Bread Box at 555 W. Bitters Rd will donate 5 percent of its retail sales over the next two weeks to the American Red Cross.

