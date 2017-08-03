NBPD: Driver allegedly attacked passenger during high-speed chase

NEW BRAUNFELS - A man was arrested for attacking a passenger while leading police on high-speed chase, New Braunfels Police said.

According to NBPD, around 12:15 p.m. Thursday, they received numerous reports of a vehicle driving erratically.

The white pickup truck towing a green trailer with landscaping equipment was traveling between 80 and 100 mph northbound on Interstate 35 in New Braunfels.

As officers pursued the vehicle, the 24-year-old driver began weaving across traffic and passing vehicles on the inside shoulder.

The driver crashed into the center wall twice coming to a full stop the second time near the 8000 block of I-35 north near Watson Lane.

According to police, there were two men inside the vehicle. The driver allegedly attacked the 47-year-old passenger with a screwdriver during the pursuit.

The passenger was transported to Resolute Hospital.

According to New Braunfels Police, the driver was extremely combative with police and actively resisted arrest. The driver spit in the face of an officer and a firefighter and kicked out the back window a patrol vehicle.

The driver was taken to Resolute Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. He will remain under police escort until medically cleared from the hospital.

The driver is facing charges including Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Restraint, Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle, Resisting Arrest, and 2 charges of Harassment of a Public Servant, and Criminal Mischief.

According to police, the driver could face additional charges in connection with several other vehicles that were damaged during the pursuit.

