Mowers transform little league park into a field of dreams

SAN ANTONIO - What was an overgrown tangle of weeds on Tuesday, was transformed into a field of dreams on Wednesday.

The Mission Park Funeral Chapels family responded to a story that aired on KENS 5, sending a swarm of workers to get wild weeds under control.

The Capitol Park Little League fields on Bulverde Road have been growing with wild abandon for about three weeks, ever since burglars broke into the group’s garage and stole all their lawn equipment and broke their utility cart.

With no tools, they have been unable to mow all the fields.

Tuesday, the group issued a plea for short-term help with cutting the grass.

They have a limited amount of insurance coverage, but the money is slow to arrive and the grass is fast-growing.

Tryouts for the upcoming season start Saturday at the park that serves about 300 families, so bringing the vegetation under control is an urgent need.

Dick Tips, of Mission Park, made the game saving play, mowing all the fields today and making a lasting gift that will allow the volunteers to maintain their park with the proper tools.

Presenting a brand new John Deere riding mower to board member Stefanie Wrenn, Tips said “We mow over 1,000 acres of grass every week, so we happen to have a spare lawn mower we'd like to donate to you.”

Wrenn fought back tears and called the gift overwhelming.

“We can't tell you how much we appreciate you, to take the time to come out here and take care of Capitol Park and we're humbled by the support that you bring to us and we can't thank you enough,” Wrenn told Tips.

Tips said providing for happy times on the baseball fields is a welcome change from his normal routine.

“We're all about making memories for a lot of things. That's what we're responsible for doing, keeping the memories of people's lives and this brings families together, so we thank you for giving us the opportunity,” Tips said.

Tips also made arrangements for repairs on the group's utility cart, which was rendered useless by vandalism caused by the burglars. League President Rob Foster said damage to the cart totaled more than $500 and the group uses the vehicle for a wide variety of jobs all around the park.

For Kristin Tips, who played on these fields as a child, paying the blessing forward couldn't come at a better time for America.

"Considering what's happening in America, this is so important to me, my family, the Mission Park family, because what a beautiful thing to have 300 families that want to be here playing a beautiful American sport, creating memories, being with family and doing something good,” Kristin Tips said.

Kristin Tips said she has many fond memories of being at the park with her extended family and she is happy other families will now share similar good times.

“Mothers, fathers, uncles, aunts working together. These families mow these fields themselves, and we did too and we loved cleanup day. We loved when we got to do things together,” Tips said.

“America doesn't need anything more than team work right now,” Tips continued.

There is still time to get your family involved in the league if you live in their north east San Antonio service zone. Registration for the new season is Thursday. Tryouts start Saturday and the umpires yell play ball the week after Labor Day. Here is a link to the group’s Facebook page.

