Motorcyclist dies in high-speed crash on northwest side

SAN ANTONIO - A motorcyclist died Monday evening after he was struck by another vehicle on the northwest side.

San Antonio Police said the motorcyclist in his 20s was speeding on Babcock Road near Eckhert Road when he collided with a driver pulling onto Babcock.

The driver reportedly didn’t see him and wasn’t able to stop in time.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

No one else was injured.

