Photo courtesy of Vickie Starr, Communications Manager for Operation Homefront

SAN ANTONIO - One non-profit organization known for giving back to military families did just that on Saturday morning in Military City USA.

Operation Homefront partnered up with Dollar Tree and SAIC to host its annual Back-to-School Brigade event in which 750 backpacks stuffed with school supplies were distributed to pre-registered military children.

One lucky child was especially surprised to discover a voucher for free Whataburger for one year inside her backpack.

Since 2008, Operation Homefront has provided military children with over a quarter of a million backpacks thanks to generous donors and volunteers.

The organization continues to stand with military families and help them thrive in the communities they work to protect.

Photo courtesy of Vickie Starr, Communications Manager for Operation Homefront

