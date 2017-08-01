KENS
Mala Luna Music Festival offering special military discount

KENS5.com Staff , KENS 1:02 AM. CDT August 02, 2017

The Mala Luna Music Festival is offering special two-day ticket prices for military members in the San Antonio area.

Right now, JBSA-ITT offices at Ft. Sam, Randolph, and Lackland are offering general admission weekend passes to the festival for just $125 when you present your military ID.

For more information about tickets, including VIP packages, you can visit the official Mala Luna Music Festival website here.

