Mala Luna Music Festival offering special military discount

The Mala Luna Music Festival is offering special two-day ticket prices for military members in the San Antonio area.

Right now, JBSA-ITT offices at Ft. Sam, Randolph, and Lackland are offering general admission weekend passes to the festival for just $125 when you present your military ID.

For more information about tickets, including VIP packages, you can visit the official Mala Luna Music Festival website here.

© 2017 KENS-TV