Local Purple Heart recipient wins award for philanthropic work

SAN ANTONIO - A local Purple Heart recipient was honored with the Lt. Paul Silber award for giving back to the community.

Retired Marine MSgt. Blaine Scott was honored by Trinity Oaks non-profit for his contributions to the San Antonio area. The ceremony was held at the Under the Oaks Gala on Saturday night.

Scott was awarded the Purple Heart after being injured in an IED attack in Iraq. After retiring from the Marines, Scott continued his work helping wounded warriors in the area.

Trinity Oaks is a non-profit that uses outdoor activities like hunting and fishing to make a difference to those in need. While working with combat veterans at the Wounded Warrior Batallion at SAMMC, Scott discovered Trinity Oaks and decided to bring veterans on some of their excursions.

"I've seen this change people's lives. You got someone who is down in the dumps and isn't good on life and you go out there and show them a good time, show them that people still care, there's more to it. And they come back and have a different outlook on life," Scott said.

Trinity Oaks is also one of KENS 5's partners for Carry the Load, an initiative dedicated to providing active, meaningful ways to honor current and former members of the military and first responders.

