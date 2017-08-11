Medical Examiner identifies woman found dead in south-side alley

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was found dead in an alley on the city's south side on July 27 has been identified.
The Medical Examiner’s office identified the woman as 36-year-old Jessica Gonzales.
Gonzales was found shortly after 1 a.m. on July 27 just south of downtown in the 3500 block of South Flores Street.
SAPD said an individual who lives in the area walked up to her body after being led there by their dog. Gonzales’ body was covered in a sheet or a blanket.
The Medical Examiner confirmed her cause of death was a gunshot wound to her head. Police also think she may have been killed before being dumped at that location.
