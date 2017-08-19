Marijuana worth nearly $2 million seized at border

Photo courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

LAREDO, TEXAS - Two separate seizures at the U.S. - Mexico border yielded nearly $2 million dollars worth of marijuana.

The incidents happened on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at two border crossings after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers stopped two tractor trailers for secondary inspections.

The first trailer was a 2004 international trailer that was transporting mangoes across the Laredo Port of Entry.

Canines alerted officers to further inspection of the vehicle and discovered 480 packages containing 3,624 pounds of alleged marijuana.

The next trailer was a 2000 freightliner trailer that was transporting paper towels across the Colombia Solidarity Bridge.

Upon inspection, canines and officers discovered 472 packages containing 5,469 pounds of alleged marijuana.

The combined worth of the alleged narcotics from both incidents totaled a whopping street value of $1,818,794.

“I commend the officers for their continued vigilance and dedication to the CBP mission,” Laredo Port Director Gregory Alvarez said.

The alleged narcotics were immediately seized and turned over to Homeland Security and ICE.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection was set in place to combat transnational crime and enforce U.S. laws at the nation’s port of entries.

© 2017 KENS-TV