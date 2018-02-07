Mardi Gras festival and river parade this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - Live music, food trucks, and a floating Mardi Gras parade will take over downtown this weekend.

The Bud Light Mardi Gras River Parade & Festival happens this Saturday on the River Walk.

The free festival starts at 1 pm on the Arneson River Theatre stage in La Villita until 6 pm.

The river parade kicks off at 4 pm in the downtown area of the River Walk.

Don’t forget to wear your favorite Mardi Gras costume, mask, and beads!

Performing this year are local jazz musician Jim Cullum, The Crooked Vines, and Hector Ward and The Big Time.

